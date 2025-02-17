NFL free agency: Panthers linked to 10-INT ball-hawk from division rival
The Carolina Panthers may have had a significantly stronger secondary than the front seven last year, but that doesn't mean the secondary is in good shape. Jaycee Horn will be back, but Mike Jackson, a breakout player last year, is a free agent. The safeties were bad, and they're all also free agents, so it's still a spot on defense that has to be addressed.
The Panthers weren't able to force a ton of turnovers last year, so their eye may be on a ballhawk in the secondary who can do just that. Enter Paulson Adebo, a former New Orleans Saints star who just might fit perfectly in Carolina.
NFL insider claims Panthers could move on Paulson Adebo
David Latham of Last Word on Sports believes Paulson Adebo could be in line for a huge payday, especially after getting praise from Bill Belichick. That could lead him right to Carolina. "Jaycee Horn made the Pro Bowl last year, but he can’t singlehandedly fix an entire defense," Latham argued. "If the team signs Paulson Adebo and retains cornerback Michael Jackson, they should have three starting-caliber cornerbacks capable of holding their own against a wide variety of receivers."
Latham also mentioned that an improved defense should be enough to continue supporting Bryce Young on his ascension to star quarterback, so the money that would be spent on a weapon could go to defense and still, in a roundabout way, help Young.
Young went 4-6 after returning as the starter from the bench last year, and he did so with a historically bad defense, so it's not a stretch to say the current offense and a better defense leads to a much better team overall. Cornerback may not be the most needy position, but it's hard to ignore a player who can cause so much havoc.
