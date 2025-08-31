Why Panthers RB Rico Dowdle could be ‘valuable asset’ in fantasy football
This offseason, Carolina Panthers’ general manager Dan Morgan added some depth to Dave Canales’s backfield. He poached Rico Dowdle from the Cowboys, and used a fourth-round draft choice on University of Georgia running back Trevor Etienne. They join a running back room led by four-year pro Chuba Hubbard.
Cameron Sheath, Pro Football Sports Network’s Fantasy Football Analyst, had this outlook for Dallas’ leading rusher (1,079) and total yards from scrimmage leader (1,328) this past season.
“Dowdle raised some eyebrows with his performances for Dallas down the stretch last season. Dowdle resurrected a Cowboys running game that showed no signs of life early in the year. Unfortunately for him, while he was getting it done in Dallas, Chuba Hubbard was dominating in Carolina.”
Despite missing the final two games of 2024, the steady performer finished eighth in the NFL with 1,195 yards on the ground (on 250 carries) and ran for 10 scores.
Rico Dowdle could wind up a worthwhile addition for fantasy owners
“Hubbard was expected to hold down the fort while then-rookie Jonathon Brooks recovered from a torn ACL,” explained Sheath, “but ended up carrying the offense for much of the year. Dowdle’s move to the Panthers likely relegates him back to a support role, with Hubbard a proven workhorse. The team’s decision to draft Trevor Etienne is also significant, given the rookie’s receiving skill set.”
Sheath brings up a good point regarding Carolina’s workhorse runner and the passing game. “Hubbard’s 3.2 average yards per target ranked dead last out of 31 running backs with at least 40 targets in 2024. While that may open the door for Dowdle, his 5.1 yards per target was seventh-fewest on that list. If Hubbard goes down, Dowdle could be a valuable asset, with Carolina likely to be better this season. However, if Hubbard stays healthy, Dowdle may be the second favorite in a battle with Etienne for passing-down work.”
Of course, it could be a risky if. However, it is worth noting that Hubbard totaled 43 receptions albeit for only 171 yards (4.0 average) and one score this past season. In 2024 with Dallas, Dowdle caught four fewer passes (39) but for 249 yards and three touchdowns.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Panthers GM gives inside account of Adam Thielen trade negotiations
Edge options for Panthers with Micah Parsons, Trey Hendrickson out
What Adam Thielen said about Bryce Young after trade to Vikings
Cam Newton breaks down Packers’ place in NFC after Parsons trade