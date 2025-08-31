All Panthers

Why Panthers RB Rico Dowdle could be ‘valuable asset’ in fantasy football

The Carolina Panthers have a talented and crowded backfield these days. One of the team's offseason additions could come up big for fantasy football owners.

Russell Baxter

Aug 8, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Rico Dowdle (5) with the ball as Cleveland Browns linebacker Winston Reid (59) defends in the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
Aug 8, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Rico Dowdle (5) with the ball as Cleveland Browns linebacker Winston Reid (59) defends in the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
This offseason, Carolina Panthers’ general manager Dan Morgan added some depth to Dave Canales’s backfield. He poached Rico Dowdle from the Cowboys, and used a fourth-round draft choice on University of Georgia running back Trevor Etienne. They join a running back room led by four-year pro Chuba Hubbard.

Cameron Sheath, Pro Football Sports Network’s Fantasy Football Analyst, had this outlook for Dallas’ leading rusher (1,079) and total yards from scrimmage leader (1,328) this past season.

“Dowdle raised some eyebrows with his performances for Dallas down the stretch last season. Dowdle resurrected a Cowboys running game that showed no signs of life early in the year. Unfortunately for him, while he was getting it done in Dallas, Chuba Hubbard was dominating in Carolina.”

Chuba Hubbard
Dec 22, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) tries to evade Arizona Cardinals safety Jalen Thompson (34) during the second half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Despite missing the final two games of 2024, the steady performer finished eighth in the NFL with 1,195 yards on the ground (on 250 carries) and ran for 10 scores.

Rico Dowdle could wind up a worthwhile addition for fantasy owners

“Hubbard was expected to hold down the fort while then-rookie Jonathon Brooks recovered from a torn ACL,” explained Sheath, “but ended up carrying the offense for much of the year. Dowdle’s move to the Panthers likely relegates him back to a support role, with Hubbard a proven workhorse. The team’s decision to draft Trevor Etienne is also significant, given the rookie’s receiving skill set.”

Sheath brings up a good point regarding Carolina’s workhorse runner and the passing game. “Hubbard’s 3.2 average yards per target ranked dead last out of 31 running backs with at least 40 targets in 2024. While that may open the door for Dowdle, his 5.1 yards per target was seventh-fewest on that list. If Hubbard goes down, Dowdle could be a valuable asset, with Carolina likely to be better this season. However, if Hubbard stays healthy, Dowdle may be the second favorite in a battle with Etienne for passing-down work.”

Of course, it could be a risky if. However, it is worth noting that Hubbard totaled 43 receptions albeit for only 171 yards (4.0 average) and one score this past season. In 2024 with Dallas, Dowdle caught four fewer passes (39) but for 249 yards and three touchdowns.

Russell Baxter
Russell S. Baxter has been writing and researching the game of football for more than 40 years, and on numerous platforms. That includes television, as he spent more than two decades at ESPN, and was part of shows that garnered five Emmy Awards. He also spent the 2015 NFL season with Thursday Night Football on CBS/NFLN.