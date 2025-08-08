NFL insider reveals 'main event' for Carolina Panthers in preseason opener
Tonight, the Carolina Panthers are officially back in action. After months off, they will resume play against an NFL team in a real contest for the first time this season. It's a preseason game, so it doesn't really matter, but it's important to the team, and it's the first chance for fans to watch a game since January.
There is a lot to keep an eye on, including Bryce Young's performance, the rebuilt defense, and how the offensive line holds up against a brutal Cleveland Browns front. But the biggest attraction for Carolina will be none of that, one NFL insider said.
Watch Tetairoa McMillan tonight, insider urges
There's plenty to watch on Carolina's side tonight, including how the offense does in year two under Dave Canales, who is playing starters for some of tonight's contest. That was not the case last year.
Bryce Young will be back after finishing the year on a wildly impressive note, and it looks like he's poised to carry that momentum. However, that's not the biggest reason to watch.
NFL.com's Bobby Kownack said, "The main event is Tetairoa McMillan’s preseason debut. He’s a big, smooth-moving wideout -- the highest-ever drafted by the Panthers at No. 8 overall -- and how he plays could provide an ETA on his ascendancy to top dog."
Kownack also noted that fans should keep an eye on Xavier Legette and/or undrafted breakout Jalen Coker, too, to see if they can enjoy a year two leap in the NFL.
Basically, it's all about the pass-catchers tonight, as rookie Mitchell Evans and second-year Ja'Tavion Sanders at tight end will also be noteworthy.
The defense is important to keep an eye on because it's been so awful and has a ton of new pieces, but a first-round pick, especially someone taken over a defensive player that was so needed, is always going to be the main attraction.
