NFL insider suspects Carolina Panthers may lurk for free-agent wide receiver
The Carolina Panthers are likely to target a wide receiver this offseason. Whether it's in the draft or in free agency, the current wide receiver corps is not likely to be the one they enter the regular season with. It just might not have a superstar like Tee Higgins or a rookie like Tetairoa McMillan.
It may be a bit of a bargain signing. Carolina doesn't have a ton of cap space to work with, so they might have to get creative in finding that other weapon for Bryce Young. One NFL insider believes the Panthers could have eyes on a former Washington Commanders and Houston Texans wide receiver.
NFL insider thinks Panthers could go for Noah Brown
Last Word on Sports' Anthony Palacios noted that Noah Brown does want to return to the Washington Commanders. That's no surprise, as they had an ascendant rookie quarterback and made it all the way to the NFC Championship Game. The Panthers might have a say in that, though.
"Xavier Legette and Jalen Coker are two promising wideouts who could turn into superstars as long as the organization gives them the right reps. Last season, both receivers showed they could be long-term weapons for Young and if the Panthers play their cards right, it may pay off in the end," Palacios said. "Noah Brown isn’t going to efficiently boost the passing game on day one but he is a dependable option. It’s a new set of hands that Young may establish a new chemistry with.
Brown would be a cheap addition to the offense, which might be more important than anything else. The Panthers have less than $25 million in actual cap space, and they have a hole at virtually every spot on defense. Wide receiver isn't as vital, so finding an inexpensive player to fill that need is crucial, and Brown could be just that.
