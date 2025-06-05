NFL Network will show Panthers-Browns and Panthers-Steelers preseason games
The Carolina Panthers aren't often in the spotlight. That's the unfortunate side effect of going seven seasons without a winning record. Carolina does have some hope that things can turn around following an improved performance down the stretch in 2024, but they were still just 5-12 and have won seven games over the past two seasons combined.
Still, Carolina does at least have one prime-time game this season. They face the San Francisco 49ers on November 24. That Monday Night Football showdown will be their first in prime time since November 9, 2023. The good news for Panthers fans is that they will have the opportunity to watch their team on NFL Network during the preseason.
Tom Pelissero posted the 21 live preseason games that will be featured on the network, which includes Carolina facing the Cleveland Browns in Week 1 and the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 3.
Cleveland could be the more interesting opponent due to their uncertainty at quarterback. They're still reeling from the Deshaun Watson trade, and while he's technically on the roster, there's no scenario where Watson goes into the season as QB1.
Instead, Cleveland will allow Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Shedeur Sanders, and Dillon Gabriel to battle for the spot. Their first chance to prove themselves will be against Carolina, making this a must-watch game for any NFL fan.
The Steelers have their own issues at quarterback with Mason Rudolph and Will Howard currently their only options. That could change if they sign Aaron Rodgers, but it's unlikely he will suit up in the preseason, leaving this game with far less intrigue.
