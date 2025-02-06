Blockbuster NFL trade proposal sends star WR to Panthers, 8th overall pick to Jets
The Carolina Panthers need a wide receiver, but they also need a ton of help on defense. This is their biggest offseason conundrum. In free agency, Tee Higgins is probably too costly, and there may not even be a good wide receiver prospect available at eight overall.
Tetairoa McMillan might be, but he might also be off the board. However, in a new draft proposal by the guys at Underdog Fantasy, that doesn't matter. The Panthers address their wide receiver issue by trading the eighth pick for a budding superstar in a true blockbuster.
Panthers predicted to swap eighth pick for Garrett Wilson
The proposed trade would see Carolina parting with the eighth overall pick, but they land the 109th and Garrett Wilson. Josh Norris said (37:42), "The reason why I think this is possible is a long walk down narrative street. In a two-week period, Garrett Wilson sent one singular tweet. He logged on one time... and that tweet was in reply to a post that said, 'He might be better than we thought' of Bryce Young."
The tweet was just a fan account, and Wilson took the chance to reply and confirm that Young is better than everyone thought. That prompted massive trade rumors, especially considering the reports that Wilson is unhappy with Aaron Rodgers.
The analyst noted that Wilson is obviously a big fan of Young, and the pairing makes a lot of sense. Plus, the overall package isn't bad for Carolina. Wilson was an early first-round pick, and he's a known quantity now. It's virtually a one-to-one swap and the Panthers add the 109th pick.
The only downside is that they now can't land an impact defender like Jalon Walker or Mason Graham with their first-rounder, but that is another issue the Panthers front office would have to address in a different way.
