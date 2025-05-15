One opponent to watch for each team the Panthers will play in 2025
The Carolina Panthers now have their official schedule. They knew who they were playing long ago, but now they know when and if they're on primetime (they actually got one primetime game this year). It's one of the less challenging schedules in the NFL, but each team has someone the Panthers will have to worry about.
Jacksonville Jaguars: Travis Hunter
Any time you face the number two overall pick in the draft, it's a big matchup. Travis Hunter will probably play offense and defense, which is impossibly rare. He might cover Tetairoa McMillan and get covered by Jaycee Horn.
Arizona Cardinals: Marvin Harrison Jr.
Last year, Marvin Harrison Jr. wasn't all that effective against the Carolina Panthers in an overall underwhelming season. Now in year two, he should be better, and he will probably present the most challenging matchup this week.
Atlanta Falcons: Drake London
Drake London had his way with the Panthers in Week 18 last year. With more rapport with a more experienced Michael Penix Jr., this could be a very difficult matchup. This time, though, Jaycee Horn should be available to help.
New England Patriots: Milton Williams
It's a revenge game but not at the same time. Milton Williams appeared to have signed with the Panthers in free agency as Adam Schefter reported he was close. Turns out, he wasn't, but he will now provide a difficult matchup for the interior of Carolina's line.
Miami Dolphins: De'Von Achane
The Panthers had an abysmal run defense last year. They went to great lengths to fix it, but they won't know if they did until the season. A few major challenges to that, including De'Von Achane, will make or break the offseason spending.
Dallas Cowboys: Micah Parsons
Micah Parsons wreaked havoc on the Panthers last season in an embarassing drubbing at home for Carolina. He and the defensive line harassed Bryce Young into a pretty bad day. He'll be the most impactful player for Dallas in this matchup.
New York Jets: Sauce Gardner
One of the best cornerbacks in football, Sauce Gardner is someone the Panthers may want to avoid when throwing the ball. If they want to protect the football, Gardner is not someone they should make a habit of targeting.
Buffalo Bills: Joey Bosa
How much gas does Joey Bosa have left? How will the Panthers' tackles handle an elite pass rusher? These questions and more will be answered when the Bills visit Charlotte midway through the NFL season.
Green Bay Packers: Matthew Golden
It will look pretty bad if the Panthers match up with the Green Bay Packers and don't contain Matthew Golden. It'll look even worse depending on how Tetairoa McMillan does. Some analysts had Golden as WR1, but the Panthers disagreed.
New Orleans Saints: Alvin Kamara
There's really not much else to be concerned about if you're Carolina with the New Orleans Saints. However, Alvin Kamara always gives them nightmares. This year should be no different as he might have a historic workload.
San Francisco 49ers: Christian McCaffrey
Health willing, this will be Christian McCaffrey's first game against Carolina since his trade. He might not be angry about it, but it's a revenge game. And when healthy, he's one of the most unstoppable backs in the NFL.
Los Angeles Rams: Jared Verse
You could put the entire Los Angeles Rams defensive line here. This will be one of the most difficult matchups of the year for the Panthers offensive line, and they have to keep Bryce Young away from Jared Verse and others.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Emeka Egbuka
In similar fashion to Golden, it will look really bad if the Panthers passed on Emeka Egbuka only for him to torch them head-to-head. He wasn't considered WR1 for the most part, but still. If McMillan isn't as good as him, this is a tough one to swallow.
Seattle Seahawks: Cooper Kupp
Jaxon Smith-Njigba is the best receiver the Seattle Seahawks have, but Cooper Kupp is a nightmare matchup as the WR2. If he's healthy, there aren't many better than him, and he'll often avoid the best cover players in Carolina.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Panthers-Ravens blockbuster trade proposal nets Carolina first-round WR
Panthers rookie takes inspiration from two very different NFL legends
Jonathon Brooks shares message after being ruled out for entire season
Panthers should call about Chargers WR if Xavier Legette doesn’t break out