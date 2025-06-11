Panthers' best-case scenario is just a wild card, insider says
What if things went as well as they reasonably can next season for the Carolina Panthers? Let's say Bryce Young takes a step, Tetairoa McMillan is a Rookie of the Year-level player, and the defense is mediocre instead of downright horrendous. How good can Carolina be?
Not that good, according to CBS Sports analyst Cody Benjamin. He laid out a best-case scenario, which is far better than his worst-case outcome, but it's still not that inspiring. If all goes well, Benjamin thinks the Panthers can be a fringe wild-card team.
His prediction went, "Bryce Young parlays his confident 2024 finish into an even heavier workload under center, leaning on a deep rushing game and strengthened defensive front to eke out a winning record and hang around the wild-card picture."
If Young continues to prove he's the guy, the defense is better this year, and the running game is as advertised, the Panthers could win nine or maybe even 10 games. According to this, expecting them to be like the 2024 Washington Commanders is foolish.
The Panthers went 5-12 with a historically bad defense last year and QB turmoil for at least eight weeks of the season and a rookie head coach. But you can't fix an NFL team with that many issues in one offseason with limited cap space and not a superstar available in free agency.
Things could go really well for the Panthers, but those expecting them to take a huge leap might come away disappointed. They should be better, but they're still not exactly a legitimate contender for the Super Bowl.
