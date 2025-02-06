Panthers star Bryce Young names his all-time wide receivers
Out of all the NFL wide receivers in the history of the game, Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young has three of them he'd like to throw to. He has so far thrown primarily to Adam Thielen, but he's also mixed in Xavier Legette, Jonathan Mingo, Jalen Coker, DJ Chark, Tommy Tremble, Ja'Tavion Sanders, and others. It's not exactly a who's who, but Young's list of all-time best wide receivers is.
Bryce Young names his all-time wide receivers
Bryce Young was asked about any wide receivers he would love to throw to. As mentioned, his career thus far hasn't been populated by a ton of the NFL's elite. The interviewer decided to stretch it to NFL history, allowing Young to flex his ball knowledge.
"Dang, that's a good question," Young said. "I'll say Randy Moss... I'll go Jerry Rice... Dang, lowkey, Megatron, Calvin Johnson." Those are three of the best and most successful wide receivers of all time. Young was too young to have watched much Moss or Rice growing up, but Johnson was the best wide receiver in the league for a long time while the eventual Panthers QB was growing up.
There are a lot of good names out there in the history of the NFL to pull from, including Carolina Panthers legend Steve Smith. However, Young had to pick the wide receivers that most would agree are the three best all-time.
