Panthers coach Dave Canales drops hint on star tackle's future
The Carolina Panthers have a decision to make on Ickey Ekwonu. They have yet to decide if they want to pick up his fifth-year option and give him one more year on a rookie contract. The alternative is to extend him, which he's now eligible for, or give him that fifth year to really determine what to do with him.
Ekwonu has shown flashes of being a star left tackle in the NFL at times, but he's also been inconsistent. That's something head coach Dave Canales remarked on on April 1, noting that Ekwonu has to be better with his hands.
Canales noted that Ekwonu is a dominant run blocker, a reliable protector, and gave a hint at what the Panthers think of him with regard to his long term future. He said, "I think we have our left tackle." Ordinarily, after three years of a rookie deal, a team would know the answer to this and this comment wouldn't be noteworthy.
However, given the question marks around Ekwonu right now, this comment and its timing seems to suggest that the Panthers are figuring it out. Based on Canales' reading of the situation, Ekwonu is the left tackle of the future, which either means the next two years with his option or the very long term after an extension.
The Panthers seem to highly value continuity on the offensive line, bringing back depth pieces and rotational players quickly this offseason. Keeping Ekwonu, which they now seem to want to do, would be another piece of that.
