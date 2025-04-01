Panthers coach Dave Canales gives Bryce Young compliment that'll thrill fans
If you thought Bryce Young was a pretty clutch player, you'd be in agreement with Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales. Young had two wins in his rookie season, and they both came on game-winning drives that resulted in last-second field goals. In 2024, he showcased some of that again.
Young led game-winning drives against the New Orleans Saints, New York Giants (technically), Arizona Cardinals, and Atlanta Falcons. He also had a game-tying drive on the opposite side of the two-minute warning against the Kansas City Chiefs. Save for a drop, he'd have had one against the Philadelphia Eagles. Prior to a fumble by Chuba Hubbard, Young was on his way to another winning drive against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
All of that lends itself to what Dave Canales said on Tuesday morning. Per Joe Person of The Athletic, Canales said that Young thrives in "high-pressure situations." That has borne itself out throughout the first two years of Young's career.
It hasn't always been pretty, but with the ball in his hands late and with the score close, the Panthers have had a shot at winning. A less "clutch" player might've lost some of those games or come up short where Young succeeded with a lackluster team around him.
That was very evident during Young's second-half resurgence in 2024, and Canales said, "I think you learn the most about people in adversity." Young endured a lot of adversity this past season, but he showed a lot about himself, including that he can more than handle a pressure-packed situation on the football field.
