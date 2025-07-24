Panthers' FA acquisition hailed as one of NFL's better moves
The Carolina Panthers spent pretty much everything they had in free agency on the defensive side, adding a linebacker, two interior defensive linemen, an edge rusher, bringing back a cornerback, and signing a safety. It is all designed to help keep the defense from being historically bad again in 2025.
One of those moves has the potential to be really good. In fact, ESPN's Matt Bowen listed a crucial free agency signing by the Panthers as one of the best and most impactful moves any team made this offseason.
ESPN calls Tre'von Moehrig signing very impactful
The Panthers gave Tre'von Moehrig a $51 million contract because they desperately needed help on the back end. Is Moehrig a perfect safety? No, but Bowen believes he's on the upswing and that his skillset will perfectly fit the Panthers.
"An ascending player, Moehrig joins a Panthers team that lacked defensive playmakers last season. He notched five interceptions and 12 pass breakups over the past two seasons, and he had five tackles for loss in 2024," Bowen began.
The analyst noted that Moehrig has deep range and has been a great tone-setter when delivering contact from up front in the defense. "His strengths will allow Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero to disguise coverages with interchangeable safeties," Bowen said.
Who those other interchangeable safeties will be remains to be seen, because the rest of the safety room is very much unproven. But what is proven is that Evero now has a really nice weapon on the back end, someone who should help shore up some of the biggest weak spots Carolina had in 2024.
