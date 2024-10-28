Panthers head coach Dave Canales criticizes Bryce Young for clock issues in loss vs. Broncos
The Carolina Panthers had quite a few clock-management issues in their loss against the Denver Broncos. There was a sequence of plays that included two delay of game calls against Young's offense. Numerous other examples include Young having to hustle to get the calls in and the ball snapped. Head coach Dave Canales said his quarterback needs more urgency.
Dave Canales calls out clock issues with Bryce Young
Bryce Young had trouble at times getting the ball snapped on time, leading to penalties and wasted timeouts. Head coach Dave Canales said that his quarterback needs to have more urgency in the huddle and in pre-snap situations. When he needs to change the call, it needs to happen quicker to avoid those costly penalties. For what it's worth, the Panthers expertly navigated the clock in a final garbage time scoring drive with no timeouts.
Canales was not all critical of Young, though. The head coach offered some praise for Young, who threw two touchdowns and over 220 yards in a surprising display against a top defense. Canales said Young played fast and utilized his escapability when it was necessary.
Young did things he just wasn't doing in the opening two weeks before he was benched. He played through big hits and stepped into the pocket. He took two roughing penalties on 25+ yard completions. His reads were faster and his accuracy was improved. It wasn't all good, as Canales pointed out, but there were some encouraging signs.
