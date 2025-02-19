Panthers icon brutally roasts Cam Newton over outfit comments
If you followed the Carolina Panthers during Cam Newton's tenure, then you know he was criticized endlessly for what he wore. He was criticized for virtually everything, but especially his pre- and post-game attire. People often said he was more worried about hats than NFL wins, though that wasn't the case.
Newton still dresses in the same unique way now, and he has longer hair and more hats to go with it since he's not active in the NFL anymore. On his 4th and 1 podcast, the former NFL MVP opened up on how he decides what to wear, and it sparked a hilarious reaction from a former teammate.
Thomas Davis roasts Cam Newton over outfit choices
Cam Newton revealed on 4th and 1 that he will wear anything as long as it doesn't challenge his religion or his sexuality. If it doesn't affect those two areas, Newton will wear it proudly. This statement sparked a laugh from Thomas Davis, former Panthers icon who was Newton's guest on the pod.
"It's a lot of stuff you done wore that challenges your sexuality now," Davis laughed. "Pump the brakes on that one. I mean, when you said challenge your sexuality, it's anything you wear that calls your sexuality into question."
Newton said he never cared, and that he even sparked other teammates to be more open with their attire as well. He said that teammates started wearing Uggs after Newton was criticized for wearing "chick shoes." Davis said that the only reason they wore Uggs is because Newton gifted them to him in the first place.
Newton wore things that even now, when fashion is more relevant for NFL players, no one wears. He was himself, and he didn't care what anyone thought. He still doesn't, as he mostly laughed off Davis' playful criticism.
