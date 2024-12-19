Panthers injuries: Dave Canales says rookie needs to have shoulder surgery
When it rains, it pours. The Carolina Panthers defense has suffered a catastrophic number of impactful injuries this year. Rookie linebacker Trevin Wallace was forced into action as a result of that, and he played fairly well when asked to.
The defense, which was already going to be a fairly weak unit overall, lost a lot of key players, and that hasn't stopped. Wallace missed last week's contest with a shoulder injury and landed on season-ending Injured Reserve. Now, head coach Dave Canales is confirming that Wallace will need surgery to repair his shoulder.
Trevin Wallace to close 2024 NFL season with shoulder surgery
Dave Canales has said that Trevin Wallace will need surgery this year. It's a damaging blow for a defense that's been in dire straits since Week 1. Wallace's backup, Claudin Cherilus, lasted only a portion of the game Sunday. He was also placed on season-ending IR, so the linebacker corps is suddenly incredibly thin.
Shaq Thompson went down early this season with a torn Achilles, which opened up room for Wallace to play more. Josey Jewell has been a constant, but he's also currently dealing with an injury. With no Wallace or Cherilus this Sunday, Jacoby Windmon and Jon Rhattigan, a special teamer, will have to man the middle with Jewell.
The two linebackers join a long list of players on defense who've been hurt this year: Derrick Brown, Thompson, DJ Wonnum, A'Shawn Robinson, and others. With the Arizona Cardinals and their vaunted run game coming to town, it could be a long day for the Panthers on defense.
