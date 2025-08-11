Panthers insider praises Jalen Coker for one key change in preseason game
Jalen Coker was a huge UDFA standout last year for the Carolina Panthers, so it would be a surprise if he didn't make the roster again this year. However, the second-year pro is battling in a very deep and contested wide receiver room, so he has to find a way to separate himself from the pack.
He did that in the Week 1 preseason game when he stepped in after Xavier Legette was ejected. But he also did something he doesn't do quite as often, and one Panthers insider believes it will be crucial to getting onto the roster.
NFL insider says Jalen Coker's special teams work will only help
On Friday, Jalen Coker scored the only Panthers touchdown on a nice scramble drill. He also had a beautiful one-handed grab that was taken back for a penalty. But the biggest thing he did was diversify himself. He played five snaps on special teams after doing so 31 times all of last year.
Joe Person of The Athletic said, "Tucked away in the stat sheet were the five reps Coker logged on special teams after playing 31 all of last season. The more-you-can-do approach is smart given the receivers room now includes two drafted rookies and veteran Hunter Renfrow."
He said Coker is still good at playing wide receiver, but a lot of the Panthers pass-catchers are. Coker has to stand out, and aside from simply outplaying them, which is doable, he can diversify himself and provide value in other ways.
It would be shocking if he was cut, but with seven wide receivers all realistically plausible for the final 53, Coker needs to do everything he can possibly do to get the coaching staff's attention, and Week 1 was a good step in the right direction despite the loss.
