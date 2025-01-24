Panthers insider says Carolina is likely to move on from key contributor
Eddy Pineiro was once the most accurate kicker in the NFL. The Carolina Panthers field goal kicker was on top of the world. Things came crashing down after that, with Pineiro struggling mightily to close out the year. He missed several important kicks down the stretch to close out what could be his final season with the Panthers.
The Panthers now face a question. Do they re-sign Pineiro, who was admittedly far from the worst kicker in the NFL, or do they cut ties and sign or draft someone else? Panthers reporter Joe Person believes two things indicate what the Panthers' plan is.
Panthers likely to let Eddy Pineiro walk
The Athletic's Joe Person talked with some NFL executives, and they ranked Eddy Pineiro second to last among outgoing free agents. His exit would only be less impactful than a few other players on the roster. Person also believes the Panthers have made up their mind.
"The Panthers don’t seem to have much faith in Pineiro’s leg strength: He tried only two kicks of 50-plus yards last season," Person said. "After the Panthers declined to give Pineiro the extension he sought last spring, the sense is he’s headed to free agency."
Pineiro was the 25th-best kicker in the NFL in terms of field goal accuracy. He converted just 84.6% of his kicks. He also missed a few extra points, so it was not a good season for him. Since the Panthers let him enter his contract year and then he struggled, it's very unlikely that they re-sign him. Fortunately, there are almost always serviceable kickers available.
