Panthers predicted to lure star running back away from Steelers

The Carolina Panthers find themselves in an interesting predicament right now at running back. Chuba Hubbard is the franchise guy, but what the team can do behind him remains to be seen. Jonathon Brooks, a second-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, is out for all of 2025. Miles Sanders is a prime cut candidate. Mike Boone and Raheem Blackshear aren't NFL running backs.
The solution? Perhaps another veteran running back on a short-term deal. Last Word on Sports' Anthony Palacios believes one star running back could be someone the Panthers try to pull away from his current team.
Panthers predicted to try and sign Najee Harris
The Panthers have to find their best option at RB2, and it may not be on the roster now. Maybe they keep Miles Sanders for one more year before cutting him, or maybe they sign a free agent. If they do the latter, Last Word on Sports' Anthony Palacios has the perfect candidate: Najee Harris.
"For the Carolina Panthers, quarterback Bryce Young is in good hands with running back Chuba Hubbard after his recent contract extension last season. However, the depth behind him looks weak as veteran Miles Sanders will likely be cut and Jonathon Brooks will be out for the entire 2025 season," Palacios said. "A running back should be their No. 1 priority even though Young needs more capable wide receivers. Perhaps, Harris could carve out a role on a one-year deal to revive his career in a new scenery while the Panthers remain patient for Brooks’ return."
A one-year deal for Harris wouldn't be the most shocking move for Carolina. However, the deal would ultimately need to be significantly less than what Sanders is currently making or what they would save by cutting him. They'd save almost $7 million if they cut Sanders after June 1, so Harris would have to make $5 million or less, and that might not be what he wants in his first real NFL contract.
