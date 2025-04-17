Panthers-Ravens trade proposal deals key OL, Day 3 pick for Mark Andrews
The Carolina Panthers are probably in the market for a pass-catcher, and a top-notch one at a position of need just so happens to potentially be available. Trade rumors abound about Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews, and the Panthers are a prime destination.
Bleacher Report's Moe Moton said, "The Carolina Panthers cannot fill all their needs in the draft, and they have plenty of holes heading into the selection process. The front office should consider flipping one of its 2025 fourth-round picks for Mark Andrews, who can be a safety blanket for quarterback Bryce Young."
This is perfect logic. A fourth-round pick (in this case, it's the 114th pick) isn't going to be as good as Mark Andrews. The Panthers spent a fourth-round pick on a tight end last year, and he wasn't as good. Ja'Tavion Sanders is no Andrews, so the logic here is sound. Spend a pick that won't be as useful on a player that's established as a star.
Of course, that won't be quite enough to land one of the top tight ends in the NFL. "The Panthers could add Brady Christensen to their trade package. He can provide depth at all five positions across the offensive line like Patrick Mekari, whom the Ravens lost in free agency," Moton said. That would be a steeper price to pay, but the Panthers have depth up front that they can afford to part with. Plus, Andrews is a solid blocker for a tight end.
Why do the Panthers want to do this? For Bryce Young, Moton argued. He still believes Young has to prove himself as a starter despite what he did down the stretch last year and what coaches and executives have said about him.
Moton did acknowledge the stellar play, though, and thinks a move like this is a great way to ensure it continues. "The Panthers can help Young keep that momentum going with a splashy move for an established tight end. Andrews would easily become the Panthers' top offensive playmaker at the position and arguably on the roster," he said.
That would alleviate the massive need for a pass-catcher. Sure, a dominant wide receiver would be nice, but we've literally seen Panthers teams thrive with mediocre wide receivers and Greg Olsen, so it would work. However, Andrews would probably not be able to keep wearing the number 89.
