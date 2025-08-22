Panthers rookie Lathan Ransom named among NFL preseason Week 3 winners
The Carolina Panthers may have lost on Thursday to cap a winless preseason, but Lathan Ransom didn't necessarily lose. He was named one of the winners of the final week of preseason, which is huge news for him, even if it didn't translate to a victory.
Ransom is fighting not for a spot on the roster but for a starting spot, so Thursday's action was his final major opportunity to convince the coaching staff. Based on the performance and this "accolade," it looks like he did.
Lathan Ransom's huge night stands out in Panthers loss
The Carolina Panthers rested their starters on both sides of the ball, which meant that Lathan Ransom and some others fighting for spots or to make the roster got a ton of playing time last night. Ransom made the most of it. Sure, it was against primarily backups, but good reps are good reps, and good tape is good tape. That will help Ransom.
"While neither the Steelers nor the Panthers played a full complement of starters on Thursday, a few players managed to pop. Rookie safety Lathan Ransom was among them," Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox said.
Ransom made a nice interception off a Mason Rudolph pass early in the second quarter. "It wasn't a good throw by the quarterback, who appeared to miss the rookie lurking in coverage. However, it was a great reaction and return by the Ohio State product," Knox said.
The insider added that Ransom also "flashed with a couple of hard hits and five total tackles." Ransom is trying to separate himself from Demani Richardson and Nick Scott to start opposite Tre'von Moehrig. "Thursday's performance should put him a step closer to seeing the regular-season playing field," Knox concluded.
Ransom was all over the field, making hits and being generally very involved. Sometimes, he made plays because the rest of the defense failed to, but he overall had a very good night. It was a good time for a player on the fringe of being a starter to have a good night.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Takeaways from Panthers’ frustrating preseason loss to Pittsburgh Steelers
Stock up, stock down after preseason finale: One red flag, one surprise riser
Panthers can’t feel good about their QB depth as preseason comes to end
Panthers-Falcons trade proposal fills huge roster need for Carolina offense