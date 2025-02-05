Panthers named ideal landing spot for former Triple Crown WR
Cooper Kupp is almost assured of getting traded, and it's hard not to see why the Carolina Panthers might be interested. Age and injuries are an issue with Kupp, but he would give Bryce Young another extremely reliable target outside of Adam Thielen. A corps of Thielen, Kupp, Xavier Legette, and Jalen Coker would be pretty strong, too.
The fit is there, which is why one NFL insider claimed that the Panthers are a logical destination for Kupp. Fansided's John Buhler made this prediction a couple of weeks ago before the trade plans were revealed, but the writing was on the wall even then. Could the Panthers add the former Triple Crown winner?
Panthers pegged as possible trade partner for Cooper Kupp
The Panthers trading for Cooper Kupp would give them a short-term solution to the wide receiver problem. He's like an upgraded Adam Thielen, and Bryce Young and Thielen have excellent chemistry. The pairing would almost assuredly work out, and Fansided's John Buhler recognizes that.
Buhler said, "I think the potential fit on the Carolina Panthers for Kupp may be too good to pass up. I love Dave Canales as an ascending head coach. Bryce Young got better with every passing game after initially getting benched. The Panthers may employ a similar receiver to that of Kupp in Adam Thielen, but you can't not be Thielen [feeling] this with Kupp coming aboard."
Depending on the price, this might not be a terrible idea for the Panthers. Kupp has had health issues of late, but so did every single other wide receiver last year. Kupp would be a cheaper trade than Garrett Wilson. He'd be a cheaper addition than signing Tee Higgins, who they probably can't afford anyway.
Assuming it doesn't cost the eighth pick, which it shouldn't, trading for Kupp would push the need for a wide receiver in the draft back at least another year. That would free them up to take a defensive player, which they should anyway. This means even if McMillan is there, they can go defense or trade back and recoup more picks. The Panthers need a wideout, and this isn't the worst way to get one.
