Former Panthers icon Jake Delhomme has high hopes for embattled rookie WR
The Carolina Panthers might come to regret picking Xavier Legette. Despite some promising moments, the rookie season for the wide receiver Carolina traded up to get struggled overall. He had drop issues and was also hampered by injuries. It means there's another offseason where receiver probably won't be ignored.
Former Panthers icon Jake Delhomme, however, is still confident in Legette. He saw the cataclysmic drop against the Philadelphia Eagles on the radio call, and he's still too high on Legette to give up heading into the 2025 regular season.
Jake Delhomme believes in Xavier Legette
Xavier Legette didn't have the numbers, even accounting for time missed with injury, befitting of a first-round draft pick. At the tail end of the first round, Carolina traded back up to select them despite not originally owning a first-rounder at all.
The struggles came to a head against the Eagles. Facing a six-point deficit late in the game, Legette had just made a huge play to get open for a third-down conversion from the Panthers' own goalline. Then he dropped a wide-open, would-be game-winning touchdown.
Jake Delhomme saw it, but he's not worried about Legette's long-term prospects. “For somebody like him — unbelievably raw, very, very talented — a rookie year can do wonders,” Delhomme said via Joe Person of The Athletic. “Does he drop a couple of pounds? What does he work on more? … I saw too many flashes.”
That game also pointed out to Delhomme that Bryce Young might be as good as everyone thought he was. It wasn't a perfect game, but he made the plays when it counted and should've at least given the Panthers a very late lead had Legette just caught the ball.
