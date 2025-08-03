Panthers star Jaycee Horn adds to hype train for comeback king Hunter Renfrow
The Carolina Panthers are counting on third-year quarterback Bryce Young to finally become the franchise leader they hoped for when they selected him with the first overall pick in 2023.
For Young, it has been a roller coaster of a career already, which saw him get benched for some time last season for veteran quarterback Andy Dalton.
However, the benching must have lit a fire under Young, because toward the end of last season, the young quarterback started to find his confidence.
In order for Young to continue his growth under center, the Panthers need to surround him with weapons to play with on offense. The franchise is hoping that veteran receiver Hunter Renfrow can be one of those players.
Panthers star cornerback Jaycee Horn recently revealed in a conversation with Kay Adams that Renfrow has looked the part during camp, so far.
The Pro Bowl cornerback said that Renfrow has been nearly impossible to guard during practice during training camp.
Young needs a trustworthy weapon coming into the 2025 season, and Renfrow could be the security blanket he is hoping for.
The former Clemson wide receiver spent five seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders, where he earned one Pro Bowl selection in that time. Now, Renfrow is looking for a career resurrection with a franchise that is starving for success.
