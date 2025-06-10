Panthers suffer worrisome injury to wide receiver early in training camp
It's early in training camp, but the Carolina Panthers may have suffered their first real injury scare. Xavier Legette, who was practicing today, was then seen hobbling around the field with his cleat off while his foot was examined by trainers. That's bad news for a second-year player who struggled with injuries at times last year.
The wide receiver was the 32nd pick in last year's draft before having a rookie season marred by drops and health issues. At one point or another, Legette's groin, wrist, and foot were all causing problems. He missed a few games as a result, so it's concerning to see another foot injury occur.
It's unclear if it's the same foot, but it's something to be monitored. Legette wanted to spend the offseason and this time of year shoring up his shortcomings and getting better, so this is important time for him and Bryce Young to continue to grow together and develop chemistry.
Jalen Coker, another second-year WR, just returned from an injury. With so many wide receivers in play for the few roster spots available, this is an important injury to watch. Legette's not in danger of being cut, but his absence could provide opportunities for others to step up and convince the Panthers to give them a roster spot.
According to Joe Person, Legette is back on the field doing team drills, but with a potentially hobbled foot and a history of injuries, it's worth noting and keeping an eye on Legette.
