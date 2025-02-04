Panthers urged to trade top interior defensive lineman from 2024
The Carolina Panthers have a conundrum on defense. Pretty much everyone outside of Jaycee Horn and Derrick Brown, who was hurt last year, can and should probably be replaced or upgraded. That, however, would deplete an already terrible unit further. There is no easy fix for the defense, but that doesn't mean they shouldn't move on from players.
That includes the top interior defensive lineman from 2024, A'Shawn Robinson. The defensive tackle was Carolina's most impactful player in the middle of the line, though that's not saying much. It's very sad that his 54. 6 PFF grade was the best among all IDL players, but someone has to be the best.
Robinson, despite the overall poor play, is a perfect trade candidate. Bleacher Report's Alex Ballantine believes the Panthers should be actively targeting a move for Robinson, who at times showed flashes of being capable of making an impact.
Panthers urged to trade A'Shawn Robinson
As mentioned, no one should be untouchable on defense outside of a few names, and that includes A'Shawn Robinson. He's getting older and clearly wasn't that useful last year. He could be cut to save some money, but a trade is much more beneficial.
Ballantine said, "A'Shawn Robinson is much less of a marquee name, but trading him would clean up the Panthers books a little bit. Derrick Brown is the key interior defender on the roster and Robinson is 29 years old. Targeting younger interior defenders in the draft would be a wise move that would make Robinson expendable."
Robinson was the best and most consistent interior defender last year, but that led to an all-time bad defense, particularly against the run. That has to change, and it starts with getting younger and better up front. Whatever they can get in return for Robinson would be a nice addition, too.
