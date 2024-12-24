Panthers urged to give versatile offensive weapon a chance to show what he can do
The Carolina Panthers can't make the playoffs. They can, as they did Sunday, play spoiler and make things interesting in these last two weeks. Wins would be nice (or not, since it hurts draft stock), but finding out which players can and should make the future plans is better.
That may mean sacrificing some production just to find out what is currently on the roster. Velus Jones Jr. is on the roster, but the Panthers haven't used him at all since adding him. They should remedy that, according to one NFL scout.
Panthers urged to try out Velus Jones Jr. down the stretch
The addition of Velus Jones Jr. gives the Panthers an interesting, dynamic player. With injuries at running back, wide receiver, and more, there's plenty of opportunity for Jones to get on the floor. That's what B/R scout Matt Holder believes they should do.
"Carolina is at a point in the season where it is trying to see which players can contribute in the future. Jones was recently plucked off the Jaguars' practice squad and has a unique skill set as a wide receiver, running back and kick returner," Holder said. "At this point, the club might as well get him on the field as much as possible to see what the former third-round pick can bring. He might be able to reach his full potential with a creative offensive play-caller like Canales and become the next Cordarrelle Patterson."
The running back room is thin without Miles Sanders and Jonathon Brooks. There are carries to be had for Jones Jr. Xavier Legette is unlikely to play this weekend again. There are some targets for Jones Jr. to be had there, too.
