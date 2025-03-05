All Panthers

Panthers’ Xavier Legette forces Adam Thielen to take on hilarious extra duties

Xavier Legette is causing more work for Carolina Panthers Wr Adam Thielen.

Randy Gurzi

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Adam Thielen celebrates with wide receiver Xavier Legette after scoring. a touchdown
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Adam Thielen celebrates with wide receiver Xavier Legette after scoring. a touchdown / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
Xavier Legette turned heads with his play during his tenure with the South Carolina Gamecocks. He then became a celebrity when he took the podium to speak to reporters.

The Carolina Panthers selected Legette with the 32nd pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and he’s continued to win fans over with his strong southern accent. While everyone loves hearing him speak, not everyone in the organization can understand him.

Adam Thielen recently shared a hilarious story explaining that he alone seems to understand Legette. He stated that receivers coach Rob Moore will often look to Thielen and ask what his teammate is trying to communicate.

The veteran wideout says he doesn’t know why he’s able to understand Legette, but that he just does.

Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Xavier Legette with the ball as Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr. defends in the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Legette has plenty to prove as an NFL player following an up and down rookie campaign. He finished with 497 yards and four touchdowns on 49 receptions.

Carolina had issues at the quarterback position, which might have played a part in his struggles. With Bryce Young showing progress at the end of the season, there’s plenty of hope that Legette will be able to capitalize on his immense talent.

