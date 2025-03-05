Panthers’ Xavier Legette forces Adam Thielen to take on hilarious extra duties
Xavier Legette turned heads with his play during his tenure with the South Carolina Gamecocks. He then became a celebrity when he took the podium to speak to reporters.
The Carolina Panthers selected Legette with the 32nd pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and he’s continued to win fans over with his strong southern accent. While everyone loves hearing him speak, not everyone in the organization can understand him.
MORE: Should the Carolina Panthers bolster Bryce Young's weaponry with a former All-American tight end?
Adam Thielen recently shared a hilarious story explaining that he alone seems to understand Legette. He stated that receivers coach Rob Moore will often look to Thielen and ask what his teammate is trying to communicate.
The veteran wideout says he doesn’t know why he’s able to understand Legette, but that he just does.
Legette has plenty to prove as an NFL player following an up and down rookie campaign. He finished with 497 yards and four touchdowns on 49 receptions.
Carolina had issues at the quarterback position, which might have played a part in his struggles. With Bryce Young showing progress at the end of the season, there’s plenty of hope that Legette will be able to capitalize on his immense talent.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Carolina Panthers won this major NFL trade without being involved
Panthers named potential landing spot for another star 49ers WR
ESPN links Carolina Panthers to 4 intriguing ‘big name’ free agents
NFL free agency: 6 more ‘big names’ for Carolina Panthers to consider