PFF: Carolina Panthers rookie could be favorite for critical third-down role
When the Carolina Panthers inevitably get into third-down passing situations next year, their offense might be a little different. This is typically a spot for a certain type of running back to be on the field. They call it a third-down back for a reason. Sometimes, it's the same guy, but other times, a different player with a different skillset will take those plays.
Chuba Hubbard is not likely to remain the third-down back for 2025. His receiving leaves a lot to be desired, at least according to PFF. Fans might remember a few crucial drops he had in the passing game last year, so it's certainly not surprising to hear that he grades out poorly there.
Who, then, will take his place? PFF has their eye on Trevor Etienne, the fourth-round pick in the 2025 NFL draft. "Hubbard ran a high 22 routes per game but gained minimal production from those routes. Neither Dowdle nor Etienne was the primary third-down back for their team last season, but that will be the most direct path to playing time for either player. Etienne could be a favorite there due to his relatively high receiving grade," PFF analyst Nathan Jahnke said.
Etienne did well in the passing game in college, so he could end up being a good outlet for Bryce Young on third downs. When the defense knows the offense has to pass, it's good to have as many legitimate receiving weapons on the field. Sure, Etienne wouldn't be able to run as well as Hubbard, but that's not what's needed in this situation.
Rico Dowdle wasn't a third-down back for the Dallas Cowboys last year, either, so the Panthers may have been looking at Etienne solely because of his receiving work and envisioning him taking that role. With a crowded backfield, the Panthers might have to get creative like this to get everyone some touches.
