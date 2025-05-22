PFF names reliable vet as Panthers' top offensive player going into 2025
The Carolina Panthers have long had a pretty disappointing offense. They traded their two best weapons in 2022 and 2023 and have really struggled trying to replace them. They've had, at times, an abysmal offensive line. Their QB situation was unresolved from 2019 to late 2024.
Through it all, Taylor Moton has been reliable. He's been a steady presence on the line and for the offense. For that, PFF acknowledged him not only as the offense's best player but as a top-three player on the entire roster. The other two, which is ironic given how awful the defense has been, were Jaycee Horn and Derrick Brown.
"Moton continues to be a model of consistency, as he just earned a pass-blocking grade above 76.0 for the eighth straight season and finished fifth on the team in WAR at 0.30," PFF analyst Trevor Sikkema said.
Moton has kept the right tackle position clean for a very long time. While they've searched for a center, guards, and a left tackle at times throughout his career, he has remained a solid and reliable presence on the other side. They have since fixed those other positions, but Moton was the original.
His future is up in the air. His contract ends after this year, and there is no plan to extend early. There were some retirement rumors, too. For now, he's the right tackle, but things could change in the future. If they do, Carolina's offense might really be in trouble.
