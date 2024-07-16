Rookie of the Year Odds for Xavier Legette & Jonathon Brooks
Despite not having a top pick in the draft, the Carolina Panthers still have two rookies who could be squarely in the conversation for the NFL's Rookie of the Year award at season's end.
Wide receiver Xavier Legette looks to become a go-to target for second-year quarterback Bryce Young right out of the gate and running back Jonathon Brooks could take over as the team's starting running back at some point during the season. Brooks may have a tougher path solely based on the fact that he's coming off an ACL injury and is expected to be integrated into the offense slowly. We may not see him share much of the workload until the calendar turns to October.
Below, you can find the current odds for Legette and Brooks to win Rookie of the Year.
Bears QB Caleb Williams +140, Commanders QB Jayden Daniels +650, Cardinals WR Marvin Harrison Jr. +750, Giants WR Malik Nabers +1500, Broncos QB Bo Nix +1700, Vikings QB JJ McCarthy +1700, Chiefs WR Xavier Worthy +2000, Patriots QB Drake Maye +2000, Bills WR Keon Coleman +2600, Chargers WR Ladd McConkey +3000, Bears WR Rome Odunze +3000, Jaguars WR Brian Thomas Jr. +3000, Raiders TE Brock Bowers +4000, Panthers RB Jonathon Brooks +5000, Rams RB Blake Corum +5000, Dolphins RB Jaylen Wright +5000, Falcons QB Michael Penix Jr. +7500, Bengals WR Jermaine Burton +7500, Patriots WR Ja'Lynn Polk +7500, Cardinals RB Trey Benson +7500, Panthers WR Xavier Legette +7500.
