Tackling machine sitting in free agency should be on Panthers radar
Right now, the two thinnest portions of the Carolina Panthers' rebuilt defense are the linebacker and safety rooms. As of now, there is one legitimate NFL starter at each position and a few question marks. And at linebacker, Josey Jewell is a mediocre player at that.
There are options all around in free agency. Sure, these players have sat for so long for a good reason, and they're not going to be superstars, but they can still be impactful. In particular, linebacker Kyzir White is one that Bleacher Report insider Brent Sobleski thinks could help all teams, but the Panthers have that need more than most.
"All Kyzir White does is make tackles. Even so, he'll likely join his fourth team in five seasons upon signing a new free-agent contract," Sobleski said. In the player's last four seasons, he has averaged 120 tackles and exceeded 110 in three of the four seasons.
"The 2018 fourth-round draft pick has never found a long-term home, though, which may be a byproduct of how he came into the league as a 218-pound safety convert. He's never going to be viewed as a downhill option," Sobleski admitted. "He does have the production numbers as a run-and-chase linebacker to warrant strong consideration by those teams still in need of help along the second line of defense."
Despite the size disadvantage, White has played in all 17 regular-season games for three of the last four seasons. His production and consistency might drive the price up a bit, but potential suitors might also see his downsides and the fact that he's sat for so long as a way to get a discount. Either way, Carolina can afford him and should go after him right now.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
ESPN: Panthers’ final offseason move should be signing 16-INT CB
Adam Thielen on what he saw from Hunter Renfrow at minicamp
NFL insider shares risky prediction about Panthers QB Bryce Young
‘Perfect trade’ proposal would reshape Carolina Panthers defense