Panthers at Jaguars: 5 things to know about Week 1 matchup

The Panthers won four of their last nine games this past season, and look to carry that momentum in 2025. Dave Canales's club will be in Jacksonville on Sunday.

Aug 16, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales stands on the field during the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
The teams both entered the National Football League in 1995. Some will recall that the Carolina Panthers and Jacksonville Jaguars also reached their respective conference championship games in their second seasons in 1996.

Of course, these are two of the 12 franchises that have yet to hoist a Lombardi Trophy. In fact, the Jaguars are one of four teams that have yet to make an appearance on Super Sunday.

Both clubs are coming of rough years. That’s nothing new for the Panthers, who have reeled off seven straight losing seasons. As for the Jaguars, they were AFC South champions in 2022 with a 9-8 record. A year later, they tied that mark but failed to make the playoffs. New head coach Liam Coen, the offensive coordinator of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2024, inherits a 4-13 squad.

Panthers at Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) scores a touchdown breaking the plane with tight end Luke Farrell (89), seated, looking on as Carolina Panthers linebacker Frankie Luvu (49), back, and linebacker Yetur Gross-Matos (97), right, can t make the stop during the fourth quarter of a regular season NFL football matchup Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jacksonville Jaguars blanked the Carolina Panthers 26-0.

History

All told, the Panthers and Jaguars have split their previous eight regular-season encounters. The clubs last met two years ago in Jacksonville, and Carolina was on the wrong end of a 26-0 shutout setback. The Panthers are 1-3 lifetime at Jacksonville dating back to 1996.

What’s in a Number(s)?

Panthers: Getting after Jaguars’ quarterback Trevor Lawrence on a consistent basis and forcing him into a few mistakes would aid the Panthers’ cause. The first pick in the 2021 draft was limited to a career-low 10 games in 2024, throwing for 2,045 yards and 11 scores and rushing for three touchdowns. The four-year pro served up seven interceptions and lost one fumble. The Jaguars turned over the ball 24 times in ’24.

Jaguars: Talk about a lack of opportunistic football a year ago? For the second time in four years, the Jaguars forced only nine turnovers. That was not only the worst figure in the league, it’s again tied for the second-fewest in a single season in NFL history. In 2024, Jacksonville failed to come up with a takeaway in 10-of-17 outings. In the team’s final six games, the club totaled one pick and zero fumble recoveries.

Aug 16, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) looks to the sidelines for a play against the Houston Texans in the first quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images / Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Keep an Eye On…

Panthers: After a 1-7 start in 2024, Dave Canales’s club won four of its final nine contests. The catalyst was rejuvenated quarterback Bryce Young, benched by Canales after playing poorly during the club’s 0-2 start. He started Carolina’s last 10 games, connecting on 61.8 percent of his passes for 2,104 yards and 15 TD passes. Young also ran for 223 yards and five touchdowns in those outings. Will he build on this finish?

Jaguars: The Jaguars have a young star in wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr., the 23rd overall selection in the 2024 NFL draft. He was a 16-game starter as a rookie and easily led the team in catches (87), receiving yards (1,282) and TD grabs (10), and also scored a pair of two-point conversions. The former LSU standout takes aim at the team that allowed the most touchdown passes (35) in the league this past season.

Russell Baxter
