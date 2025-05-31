NFL.com says figuring out new pecking order at key position is Panthers' biggest priority
In 2024, the Carolina Panthers certainly had their issues on the defensive side of the ball. Meanwhile, although their young quarterback put together a solid second half of the season, the team finished 29th in the league in total offense, while only two teams averaged fewer passing yards per game.
Kevin Patra of NFL.com has taken a look at all 16 teams in the NFC and speculated on what remains each club’s biggest offseason priority. When it came to Dave Canales’s squad, it’s sorting out a wide receiving group that appears to be overflowing with talented performers.
“Carolina has invested heavily in its wide receivers, using first-round picks on Xavier Legette and Tetairoa McMillan in consecutive years to buffer Bryce Young. If the Panthers are going to go from doormat to competitor, they’ll need the first-rounders to become threats. The top priority should be ensuring McMillan is ready to be a WR1, or at least close to it, early in the season. If McMillan can walk in Day 1 and demand coverage, it would open up the entire offense.
“Legette, who struggled with drops as a rookie, can be the field-stretcher,” added Patra. “Adam Thielen continues as the trusty slot. Jalen Coker, who flashed at times last year, is a wild card, and sixth-rounder Jimmy Horn Jr. could play a depth role. Hunter Renfrow is attempting a comeback. It's a crowded WR room that needs to be sorted out.”
The Panthers have a sideline leader that is very familiar with productive wide receiver rooms. “Head coach Dave Canales has a chance to develop McMillan and Legette into Carolina’s version of the Mike Evans-Chris Godwin duo Canales had success with as offensive coordinator in Tampa. That would take the Panthers offense to a new level.”
Of course, one new level would be finding a highly-productive pass catcher. Carolina was the only team in the league in 2024 that did not have a player total at least 50 receptions.
