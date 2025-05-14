NFL draft: Long-time nickel named Panthers’ best late-round pick of all time
By the time the Carolina Panthers began play in 1995, the NFL draft had already been reduced to seven rounds. That format began in 1994, a year before the Panthers and Jacksonville Jaguars first took the field.
Speaking of the seventh round, Sam Robinson of Yardbarker put together an intriguing list of the best player taken by each team in the latter stages of the NFL draft. When it came to the Carolina Panthers, who have now participated in 31 drafts dating back to 1995, Robinson's choice was a ball-hawking cornerback selected in 2009 who made the most of his opportunities.
“The franchise launching in 1995 limits the options here, but (Captain) Munnerlyn carved out a 10-year career as a seventh-round pick. The No. 216 overall choice out of South Carolina, Munnerlyn became a key presence as Ron Rivera and company guided Carolina to its franchise apex.
“Munnerlyn would miss the Panthers' Super Bowl 50 season,” added Robinson, “having signed with the Vikings in 2014, but he was in place as Carolina’s slot corner during a 12-4 2013 slate. Munnerlyn notched five pick-sixes during his first Panthers stint, and after three Minnesota seasons, the 5’9” cornerback returned for two more to close his career where it began.”
What’s notable is that in seven seasons in Charlotte, a total of 107 regular-season contests with his two stints, Munnerlyn only totaled eight interceptions—five of those taken back for scores (as previously mentioned). A look at his overall career shows that opportunistic defender totaled a dozen picks, six forced fumbles, nine fumble recoveries (1 returned for a TD), and 10.0 sacks. That’s a combined 21 takeaways, with six of those thefts returned for touchdowns.
The former Gamecock proved to be quite the bargain, to say the least.
