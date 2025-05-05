NFL free agency: Panthers named potential fit for washed up ex-Saints cornerback
The numbers for the 2024 Carolina Panthers’ defensive unit are dismal indeed. From allowing the most total yards and most rushing yards in the league, to totaling a mere 32 sacks. The club allowed 59 offensive touchdowns, including a league-high 35 through the air. That lack of a pass rush didn’t help the likes of 2024 Pro Bowl cornerback Jaycee Horn and secondary mate Mike Jackson.
Nate Davis of USA Today amassed a list of NFL players who could be on “thin ice,” due either to performance, availability, or a recent addition via free agency or the draft. He listed veteran corner Marshon Lattimore as one of his 17 choices.
“He arrived at moderate cost before last season’s trade deadline,” said Davis. But Lattimore’s inability to stay on the field followed him from New Orleans to the nation’s capital—the four-time Pro Bowler has played in 26 regular-season games over the past three seasons and missed 25. With Trey Amos obtained in the second round, Washington could save a good chunk of change if it parts with Lattimore at some point before his contract expires in two years.”
Meanwhile, Anthony Palacios of Last Word on Sports has chimed in and speculated what teams could potentially be the next stop for the eight-year veteran. He listed the Ravens, Chiefs, Bills, and Chargers—all playoff teams in 2024—as well as a certain club from the NFC South.
“The Carolina Panthers are in the best position not only on the offensive side of the ball, but the defensive side is improving. Mike Jackson and Jaycee Horn are two solid cornerbacks who won’t lose their jobs, but they could have someone like Lattimore in rotation. The Panthers might not be playoff contenders, but if they add a few championship-minded veterans, they could be pushing in the right direction.”
In seven-plus seasons with the Saints, Lattimore totaled 15 interceptions, two returned for scores, as well as five fumble recoveries. He’s also credited with 88 passes defensed in 97 regular-season contests. He also picked off two passes in the club’s 2018 playoff win over the then-defending Super Bowl champion Eagles. Unfortunately, staying on the field has been a major issue for the soon-to-be 29-year-old performer.
