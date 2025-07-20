NFL free agency: Panthers should be eyeing former Browns and Lions edge rusher
As of a few days ago, there’s one less proven defender who can chase down opposing quarterbacks available. However, there’s still one very intriguing name out there for the Carolina Panthers to take a closer look at.
The NFL preseason kicks off on July 31 in Canton, Ohio, when the Los Angeles Chargers and Detroit Lions clash in the Hall of Fame Game. Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report took a look at nine quality players still available for teams to sign ahead of the preseason. The last of the nine is a three-time Pro Bowler who has added some oomph to the pass rush of five different franchises in 10 years.
“Future Hall of Famer Von Miller was the most prolific pass-rusher left on the free-agent market,” explained Knox. “However, he agreed to join the Washington Commanders on a one-year deal earlier this week. With Miller off the proverbial table, Za’Darius Smith should start generating some serious late-offseason buzz. Though Smith was traded from Cleveland to the Detroit Lions before last year’s deadline and then released by Detroit early this offseason, he was solid with both clubs.
“Smith recorded 5.5 sacks with the Browns in 2023 and another five with Cleveland in 2024. After the trade, he recorded four sacks and 15 quarterback pressures in eight games for the Lions.”
Knox also made the point that the Baltimore Ravens, who Smith began his career with, and the Lions figure as logical landing spots for the three-time Pro Bowler and well-traveled veteran. However, it would make perfect sense for any number of reasons for the Panthers to add a player the caliber of Smith.
With young pass-rushers such as rookies Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen and former Vikings’ edge rusher Patrick Jones II (Smith’s teammate in Minnesota in 2022) on Carolina’s roster, all could pick up a few pointers from a defender who has amassed 69.0 sacks and 10 forced fumbles in 140 regular-season contests with five different clubs (Ravens, Packers, Vikings, Browns, and Lions) in 10 NFL campaigns.
