NFL free agency: Za’Darius Smith should be on Panthers’ list of pass rushers to call
Today at noon ET, teams can start negotiating deals with players whose contracts expire on Wednesday at 4:00 pm. There will be a lot of news over the last few days of clubs agreeing to deals with new employers. Welcome to the “legal tampering” edition of NFL free agency.
Then there’s the case of players such as Za’Darius Smith. He was cut loose by the Detroit Lions and can ink a deal with a new team immediately. It’s a productive player who the pass-rushing deficient Carolina Panthers can pounce on right now. The well-traveled, three-time Pro Bowler began 2024 with the Browns. He was dealt to the Lions, who were looking to make up for the October loss of Aidan Hutchinson after seven games (broken leg).
Regardless of who he suited up in 2024, he knew his way to the quarterback. Look at these individual sack numbers from 2024, which include the Panthers' top three sack artists from this past season.
Player
Team
Games
Sacks
Jadeveon Clowney
Panthers
14
5.5
A'Shawn Robinson
Panthers
16
5.5
Za'Darius Smith
Browns
9
5.0
D.J. Wonnum
Panthers
8
4.0
Za'Darius Smith
Lions
8
4.0
All told, Smith finished with a combined nine sacks in his 17 regular-season outings with Cleveland and Detroit. He finished with five of the Browns’ 41 quarterback traps, and four of the Lions’ 37 sacks. A fourth-round pick by Baltimore in 2015, the aggressive edge defender has suited up for five different franchises. He’s totaled a combined 69.0 sacks and 10 forced fumbles with the Ravens, Packers, Vikings, Browns, and Lions.
Dave Canales’s Panthers were abysmal on defense this past season. One of the teams many issues was a pass rush that was tied for the third-fewest sacks (32) in the league. Smith has never failed to produce for any of the five franchises he has suited up for.
It’s shaping up as a busy market for pass rushers, and general manager Dan Morgan should pounce on this opportunity.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Panthers among landing spots for 25-TD WR from NFC heavyweight
2025 NFL draft scenario has major trade between Panthers, Cowboys
Continuity could make Panthers top-10 offensive line even better
Underrated edge rusher thrown out as possible Panthers target