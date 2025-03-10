Chargers free agents: Top 3 landing spots for Khalil Mack
His career resume has Pro Football Hall of Fame written all over it. Back in 2014, the then-Oakland Raiders used the fifth overall in the draft to grab University at Buffalo defender Khalil Mack. In his third season, he was the NFL Defensive Player of the Year. He spent four seasons with the Silver and Black before he was dealt to the Chicago Bears.
After four years in the Windy City, Mack was dealt to the Los Angeles Chargers. He’s earned a Pro Bowl invitation in each of his three seasons with the franchise. In 50 regular-season contests with the Bolts, he’s totaled 31.0 sacks (6.0 in 2024), nine forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries. In two playoff games with the Chargers, he has combined for three sacks. The nine-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro has amassed 107.5 sacks and 32 forced fumbles in 11 NFL seasons.
Nine-year veteran Joey Bosa is no longer with the organization. Hence, it would be highly beneficial for general manager Joe Hortiz to orchestrate the return of the Mack for numerous reasons. Still, if no deal is done later today, the 11-year veteran can talk to other teams about his services. If that’s the case, here are three clubs (no surprises here) that would highly benefit from his presence.
3. Tennessee Titans
The team that owns the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft could certainly address its own pass-rushing woes. The Titans’ defensive rankings were somewhat deceptive. The club allowed the second-fewest total yards and passing yards in the league, but a worn down unit was run over late in the year. In terms of putting heat on opposing quarterbacks, coordinator Dennard Wilson’s unit produced only 32 sacks—tied for the third-fewest in the league.
Add in the fact that veteran Harold Landry III was released this offseason. He just latched on with former Titans’ head coach and the Patriots. Imagine Mack tutoring a young prospect such as Penn State’s Abdul Carter?
2. Carolina Panthers
Former Buccaneers’ offensive coordinator Dave Canales went from a steady winner to a real sinking ship in Charlotte in 2024. However, there’s a lot of hope for a team that won four of its final nine games after a 1-7 start. Much of that promise is based on a strong second-half showing by quarterback Bryce Young, and not for a defense that allowed 59 offensive touchdowns.
The Panthers also surrendered 534 points, the most in a single season in NFL history. Carolina’s pass rush has totaled a combined 59 sacks the past two seasons (32 in 2024). Mack would be an instant hit for the Panthers, who could also use the eighth overall pick in April on a young pass-rusher as well.
1. Atlanta Falcons
Perhaps the legendary ballad titled “The Night the Lights Went Out in Georgia” foreshadowed what has gone wrong for the Atlanta Falcons’ pass rush? Amazingly, only once since 2005 has this team produced at least 40 sacks in a single season. That was in 2023, when the team finished with 42 quarterback traps. In ’24, only the New England Patriots (28) finished with fewer sacks in the NFL than Raheem Morris’s squad (31).
Last year, the team gave the Pats a 2025 third-round pick for former Pro Bowler Matt Judon, but he appears ready to test free agency. Third-year pro Arnold Ebiketie led the Falcons with six sacks this past season, but this defense needs much more.
