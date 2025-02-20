Legendary NFL analyst breaks down Bryce Young and the growing Panthers offense
Bryce Young has only been in the NFL for two years, but it feels like a lot longer in some ways. Entering his third year in the league, Young has already gone through some remarkable ups and downs since he was drafted first overall by the Carolina Panthers, who traded up to get him.
The verdict on that trade up with the Chicago Bears is still to be determined, but it looks a whole lot better now than it did at this time last year, and especially after the first two weeks of the 2024 season, when Young looked like he was on his way to earning an all-time bust label.
Here's legendary NFL analyst Greg Cosell breaking down Bryce Young's game and the Carolina offense, particularly how important interior pass protection is.
Greg Cosell on Bryce Young
Looking ahead, Young still has some work to do to secure his spot as a long-term franchise quarterback, but the progress he showed in the second half of the season is more than enough to make us believe that he'll get there. If he picks up where he left off to start the 2025 campaign, we might be talking about a massive contract extension for Young at this time next year.
That's far from guaranteed, though. Over the course of a quarterback's career (and individual seasons) they may see dramatic changes regarding how defenses change their approach. Patrick Mahomes has had to pull off a 180-degree turn in his own attack and has done it as well as anyone ever has. We'll see if Young faces a similar shift from his opponents in 2025 - and how he handles those adjustments will go a long way towards determining his future in this league.
