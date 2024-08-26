Rising Panthers QB Bryce Young named among NFL Preseason Week 3 winners
It was a good weekend to be a rising young quarterback in the NFL, unless of course your name is Trey Lance, who threw five interceptions in the Dallas Cowboys' preseason loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Elsewhere, rookie Spencer Rattler made a strong case to push Derek Carr for the New Orleans Saints' starting job and Bryce Young finally had a breakthrough performance against the Buffalo Bills in a 31-25 win for the Carolina Panthers.
Thanks to that breakout game, Young has been included in USA TODAY's list of winners for the third week of the 2024 NFL preseason. Here's what they had to say about Young.
"Carolina Panthers fans likely won't be put at ease about the trajectory of the 2023 No. 1 pick simply based off how he fared in one preseason series. Still, given how disastrous the quarterback's debut campaign was, any indication of first-year coach Dave Canales and Co. getting the quarterback on a promising course is no doubt welcome. Young went 6-of-8 passing for 70 yards and a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills. His most impressive play of the day came on a fourth-and-3 when he broke the pocket and dashed to his left before finding wide receiver Diontae Johnson for a 17-yard gain."
As you can imagine, Panthers fans are pretty excited and sounds like they're ready to believe in all this growth for Young we've been hearing about this offseason.
The first test for this new-and-improved version of Young will come in about two weeks on the road against the Saints in Carolina's first game of the regular season.
