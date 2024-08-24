Panthers fans are ready to believe in Bryce Young's growth after promising TD drive
Throughout the offseason Carolina Panthers fans have been treated to anecdotes about how much second-year quarterback Bryce Young has developed this year. Seeing is believing, though - and you could certainly forgive Carolina fans for being skeptical after spending six years waiting for a long-term answer at the game's most important position.
Well, today the Panthers faithful finally got to see Young in action in a live NFL game for the first time since the end of his dismal rookie season. The verdict? The rumors and reports and accounts are all true: Young has indeed grown a great deal since his first year in the league.
Watch Young dice up the Buffalo Bills en route to the end zone for a 15-play scoring drive, punctuated by a touchdown pass to tight end Jordan Matthews.
Young's day was over after that, so he finishes with a line of 6/8 for 70 passing yards, one touchdown, one sack and a 140.6 passer rating.
As you can imagine, Panthers fans are practically giddy - even if it's only a preseason game against a second-string defense. Here's how they're reacting on Twitter.
