Panthers fans are ready to believe in Bryce Young's growth after promising TD drive

The Carolina Panthers may finally be coming out of their six-year long journey in the quarterback desert.

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 24: Bryce Young #9 of the Carolina Panthers looks to pass during the first quarter of a preseason game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on August 24, 2024 in Orchard Park, New York.
Throughout the offseason Carolina Panthers fans have been treated to anecdotes about how much second-year quarterback Bryce Young has developed this year. Seeing is believing, though - and you could certainly forgive Carolina fans for being skeptical after spending six years waiting for a long-term answer at the game's most important position.

Well, today the Panthers faithful finally got to see Young in action in a live NFL game for the first time since the end of his dismal rookie season. The verdict? The rumors and reports and accounts are all true: Young has indeed grown a great deal since his first year in the league.

Watch Young dice up the Buffalo Bills en route to the end zone for a 15-play scoring drive, punctuated by a touchdown pass to tight end Jordan Matthews.

Young's day was over after that, so he finishes with a line of 6/8 for 70 passing yards, one touchdown, one sack and a 140.6 passer rating.

As you can imagine, Panthers fans are practically giddy - even if it's only a preseason game against a second-string defense. Here's how they're reacting on Twitter.

