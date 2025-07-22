Not so shocking prediction on why Carolina Panthers should be optimistic about 2025
He was the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft and took over a team that had posted five consecutive losing campaigns. Former University of Alabama quarterback and 2021 Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young was the Carolina Panthers’ starter for 16 of the club’s 17 games.
In those 16 contests, Young connected on just 59.8 percent of his throws for 2,877 yards and 11 touchdowns, with 10 interceptions. He ran for 253 yards but failed to reach the end zone. He was sacked 62 times and lost six of his 11 fumbles, meaning he finished the season with more turnovers (16) than TD tosses (11).
Back in May, CBS Sports’ Tyler Sullivan put out a piece giving one reason for each of the 32 NFL teams to be optimistic following free agency and the NFL draft. Two months later, he has re-emphasized that same point in regards to the Panthers and why the team should be optimistic heading into 2025. Of course, Sullivan referenced Young’s impressive finish to close out 2024.
Bryce Young is big reason for Panthers to be optimistic in 2025
“In his final three games to wrap up last season, Young registered a passer rating of 111.6, completed 64.8 percent of his passes, and had seven passing touchdowns with zero interceptions. He also rushed for 100 yards and three touchdowns over that span. If he is remotely close to those numbers for an entire season, it'll completely change the fortunes of the franchise…”
An even longer look at what Young did once he returned to the starting lineup in Week 8 may reveal more. Over a span of 10 games, he hit on 61.8 percent of his passes for 2,104 yards and 15 TD passes, with six interceptions. He also ran for 223 yards and five touchdowns. Dave Canales’s club won four of those 10 contests.
The Panthers haven’t reached the playoffs nor finished with a winning season since 2017. If Young’s third season is indeed a charm, both of those streaks may come to an end in 2025.
