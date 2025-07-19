Only one Carolina Panthers player makes list of NFL's top 100 for 2025 season
One of the season-long bright spots for the Carolina Panthers in 2024 was the play of their offensive line. When it was all said and done, this much-improved unit finished No. 8 in Pro Football Focus’ final rankings for this past season.
Brandon Austin of Pro Football Sports Network came out with his best 100 players in the league. Ironically, the 72nd spot belongs to the Panthers’ standout right tackle that also happens to wear the No. 72.
“Taylor Moton has been a stalwart for the Carolina Panthers’ offensive line. Before last season, when he played 14 games, Moton hadn’t missed a start since the beginning of the 2018 season. At 30 years old, his remarkable durability shouldn’t go unnoticed. In 2024, Moton allowed two sacks, 14 pressures, and three quarterback hits on the year with an impressive 2.8 percent pressure rate on 506 pass block snaps.
“With the Panthers moving forward with Bryce Young at quarterback,” added Austin, “protecting him will be critical to his development, and Moton is at the heart. He’s quietly one of the best right tackles in the NFL, but playing in Carolina often leads him to get overlooked.”
That last point makes sense. Moton was a member of the Panthers’ last playoff team in 2017. He was a rookie who played in all of their 17 total contests, but never made a start. That has obviously changed over the past seven seasons, but Carolina owns a dismal 36-80 combined mark. The eight-year pro is also in the final year of his current contract. This shapes up as a very interesting season for not only Moton, but perhaps the new-look Panthers as well.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Panthers’ new nose tackle named among players who will shape 2025 season
Why drafting Tetairoa McMillan was the Panthers' best move this offseason
Cam Newton responds to criticism from ESPN NFL analyst Ryan Clark
NFL pundit proposes Carolina Panthers trade for a real weapon at tight end