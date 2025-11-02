Bryce Young comments on his 9th career game-winning drive for Panthers
It wasn't pretty and it wasn't clean, either. The Carolina Panthers played mostly-sloppy football from start to finish, and their opponents had an inexplicably off-game after coming in with the best record in the conference.
A win is a win, though - and today's win over the Green Bay Packers puts the Panthers back over .500 and gives them a legitimate chance to compete for a Wild Card spot down the stretch.
Bryce Young was far from his best, but he did manage to lead the Panthers on his ninth career game-winning drive. Here's what he had to say about it afterwards.
Along the way Young completed passes to Jalen Coker and Tetairoa McMillan, but he really can't take much credit for this win - or for the last drive.
If anybody can, it's Carolina's breakout superstar Rico Dowdle, who got the Panthers in position for the game-winning kick by rookie Ryan Fitzgerald with a 19-yard run. That brought his total on the day to 130 rushing yards on 25 carries (5.2 yards per attempt) to go with two touchdowns.
Right now he's the engine that makes this team run - and it's been a long time since the Panthers have been able to win games without a sharp performance from their quarterback. That takes a lot of pressure off of Young's shoulders - and hopefully will help him improve going forward.
Speaking of going forward - next up the Panthers will be hosting the Saints, which should mean they can push their record to 6-4 on the season. Then they'll visit the Falcons, who they crushed 30-0 in their last meeting earlier this year.
After those two divisional games Carolina will face Christian McCaffrey and the 49ers on the road for a matchup on Monday Night Football, the team's first prime-time game in two seasons.
A win there just might start changing people's opinions about what this team is capable of.
