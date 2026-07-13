The Carolina Panthers May Be Best Fit For San Francisco 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk

The Carolina Panthers are likely happy with their wide receiver room, but they probably shouldn't be. There is some upside with Chris Brazzell and Jimmy Horn Jr., while a breakout for Xavier Legette isn't totally off the table, but those are still major question marks behind Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker.

The elephant in the room is a possible Brandon Aiyuk trade. The San Francisco 49ers are desperate to move on from him, and they may even end up cutting him. We covered this morning how his particular skill set could really elevate Bryce Young and this offense.

And despite all the red flags that Aiyuk has and a concerning recent medical history, the Panthers may actually make the most sense of any NFL team as a landing spot for the disgruntled 49ers WR.

Brandon Aiyuk's best landing spot might just be the Carolina Panthers

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (11) walks on the field | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Brandon Aiyuk is highly unlikely to remain with the San Francisco 49ers this season. He will either be cut or traded, but GM John Lynch has already said the wide receiver has probably played his last snap for San Fran.

Could the Panthers be interested? They probably aren't right now, but that might change as training camp approaches. And according to SI's Fantasy Sports analyst Ethen Hutton, the Panthers might make the most sense.

Hutton pitched three landing spots; the Panthers, the New Orleans Saints, and Washington Commanders. The Commanders are probably out of the running after some recent internet activity by Aiyuk, though.

And among them, Hutton predicts the best stat line, which was 77 catches, 826 yards, and seven TDs, for Aiyuk as a member of the Panthers.

"Behind McMillan, there are still some questions within Carolina’s receiver room. Bryce Young and the rest of the Panthers’ offense could greatly benefit from the addition of Aiyuk’s veteran presence and complementary skill set to that of McMillan," Hutton noted, which is what we covered earlier.

There would probably be a battle between a healthy Aiyuk and Jalen Coker for WR2 reps, but given Aiyuk's previous performance, it is not a sure thing that Coker would beat him out for that role.

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker (18) celebrates his score with fans during the second half | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hutton continued, "Aiyuk would immediately take over as arguably the team’s top target in the intermediate passing game, while freeing up the likes of McMillan, Jalen Coker and Xavier Legette on vertical routes."

McMillan and Coker are both capable on deep routes but do better in the intermediate. This could allow the Panthers to really attack those two levels of the field and get their offense humming down the field rather than plodding along.