Field Yates Reveals Ideal Panthers' Picks, But There's One Thing Missing

The Carolina Panthers currently have seven picks to make in the first six rounds of the NFL draft. With those seven picks, we can expect them to be spent on a few different positions: safety, wide receiver, tight end, offensive line, and linebacker.

To that end, Field Yates has laid out the ideal usage of the seven picks, hitting most of the positions the Panthers need to hit:

19. Dillon Thieneman, S, Oregon

51. Caleb Tiernan, OT, Northwestern

83. Jalen Farmer, G, Kentucky

119. Joe Royer, TE, Cincinnati

158. Kendrick Law, WR, Kentucky

159. Logan Fano, Edge, Utah

200. Thaddeus Dixon, CB, North Carolina

For the most part, the Panthers get someone at the biggest positions of need, but there's one thing missing: a truly impactful pass-catcher.

Panthers' ideal draft class has no elite pass-catcher

Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) runs with the ball during the first half | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

It was recently reported that the Panthers consider getting a high-end pass-catcher a priority in the draft. Jordan Reid noted that this may mean a third straight round-one wide receiver. Plenty of mock drafts expect Kenyon Sadiq to be a Panther, and we covered the fact that it could be a good idea.

In that draft class from Field Yates, neither can be found. Reid also reported that the Panthers love Oscar Delp as a mid-round tight end, but he's not picked here, either. It's a good draft class that checks a lot of boxes, but it leaves one absent.

With all due respect to Kendrick Law and Joe Royer, they're not Makai Lemon/KC Concepcion/Denzel Boston/Jordyn Tyson or Kenyon Sadiq/Oscar Delp. Fourth and fifth-round prospects aren't the answer to Carolina's most pressing need.

Getting Dillon Thieneman in the first is a big win. Grabbing Caleb Tiernan in the second round is a good pick, too. Each one comes at a cost. We recently wrote about how tackle shouldn't be a priority in the early going since it's a future need, not a present one.

Northwestern offensive lineman Caleb Tiernan (OL50) speaks to members of the media | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

So, passing on a tight end or wide receiver there, even if the aforementioned prospects (sans Delp) are off the board, is not the smartest idea. The Panthers need to help Bryce Young now, and at this time, he has two good tackles blocking for him.

It is going to be difficult for the Panthers to address their three biggest holes (safety, wide receiver, and tight end) in a meaningful way at the beginning of the draft, so some compromises will have to be made.

Unfortunately, the compromises made in Yates' predicted draft class leave the Panthers without real answers at wide receiver and tight end.