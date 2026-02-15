What if Carolina Panthers Beefed Up Their Offense with Every 2026 Draft Pick?

What if the Carolina Panthers decided that their defense was good enough? In 2020, the Panthers made history by drafting all defensive players with every single pick. What if they did the inverse?

This would presume that they spent big in free agency on the defensive side of the ball, signing an edge rusher, a linebacker, and a safety at minimum. It's certainly possible, but how would they spend every single pick on offense?

All-offense mock draft for Carolina Panthers

1.25: Texas A&M WR KC Concepcion

KC Concepcion (7) runs the ball against the Miami Hurricanes | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

The Chicago Bears called and offered picks 25 and 57 for the 19th and 119th pick, which is excellent value. Then, the Panthers nabbed a WR3 that can replace Xavier Legette for good. KC Concepcion provides speed and YAC that this roster is currently lacking.

2.51: Oregon G Emmanuel Pregnon

The Panthers spent big in free agency on defense here, which means Austin Corbett, Brady Christensen, and Cade Mays likely all left. Emmanuel Pregnon doesn't play much center, but he could learn and be a really valuable interior lineman either way.

The Jaguars wanted picks 57 and 119 for picks 81 and 88, which sounds like a deal Dan Morgan would make.

3.81: Texas A&M OT Dametrious Crownover

Jan 28, 2026; Mobile, AL, USA; National Team offensive lineman Dametrious Crownover (78) of Texas A&M looks for a block during National Senior Bowl practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

Joe Person had Dametrious Crownover to the Panthers in his mock draft, and it makes too much sense. The Panthers need a tackle in the interim and perhaps for the future after Ikem Ekwonu and Taylor Moton, so Crownover is a great selection.

The Packers offered the 84th pick and a 2027 fifth for picks 83 and a 2027 seventh.

3.84: Notre Dame RB Jadarian Price

A third straight year with a running back selection? Trevor Etienne is a glorified (and not a good one) return man, and Jonathon Brooks' knee is probably shot. Jadarian Price will bring a pass-catching threat out of the backfield, too, which makes it a wise investment.

3.88: Northwestern OT Caleb Tiernan

As mentioned, the Panthers need tackles for the future as well as now. Ikem Ekwonu is a free agent after 2026. Taylor Moton is a free agent after 2027. If the Panthers snag Crownover and Caleb Tiernan, they have two potential starters to take over for Ekwonu and develop behind Moton.

5.157: Baylor QB Sawyer Robertson

National quarterback Sawyer Robertson (12) of Baylor throws the ball | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

I am fundamentally against drafting a QB, but in an all-offense draft, finding a backup QB at this stage would be good since Andy Dalton doesn't cut it. Sawyer Robertson profiles as what Dan Morgan wants in a backup: young, athletic, and able to extend with his legs.

5.161: Florida C Jake Slaughter

If Mays, Christensen, and Corbett are gone, then the Panthers don't have a center, and banking on Pregnon to be the answer there isn't wise. Plus, a backup is necessary, so wrapping up this draft with Florida center Jake Slaughter is smart.

