Dysfunctional Carolina Panthers offense gets dismal near-bottom ranking

The Carolina Panthers own a respectable 5-5 record after 10 games. However, the team’s offensive performances in recent weeks have been far below average.

Nov 9, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) is sacked as New Orleans Saints defensive end Chase Young (99) defends during the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Nov 9, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) is sacked as New Orleans Saints defensive end Chase Young (99) defends during the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Earlier this week, Jason Spurgos of Sportsnaut released his latest rankings in terms of the NFL’s 32 offenses entering Week 11. Not surprisingly, the Carolina Panthers remained near the bottom of the list. Dave Canales’s squad has struggled to score points the past four weeks. On Sunday vs. the rival New Orleans Saints, the Panthers finished with a season-low 175 total yards in a 17-7 home setback.

“Last season,” explained Spurgos, “Bryce Young showed growth. While he didn’t fill up the stat sheet, he gave Carolina Panthers management reason to believe the former No. 1 overall pick still can be the future of their organization. Unfortunately, he has regressed again this season. But on the bright side, Rico Dowdle has been one of the best RBs in the game, and that’s why Carolina is in playoff contention.”

“In Week 10,” added Spurgos, “Dowdle was held to just 53 yards, and Young was unable to pick up the slack. The Panthers’ offense managed just seven points in a frustrating home loss to the lowly Saints…”

Andy Dalton
Oct 26, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Buffalo Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau (50) causes a fumble by Carolina Panthers quarterback Andy Dalton (14) during the first half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Since totaling 30 points in a Week 6 win over the Dallas Cowboys, Canales’s team has totaled just 45 points in their last four outings. The Panthers’ offense is averaging a distressing 246.5 yards per game over than stretch, and Carolina has totaled more turnovers (6) than touchdowns (5) in those four contests. Young (3) and backup quarterback Andy Dalton (3) have accounted for all six of those turnovers.

It’s worth noting that only the Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns, New Orleans Saints, New York Jets (who scored 14 points at Foxborough on Thursday night), and Las Vegas Raiders, respectively, are ranked lower on this list than the 5-5 Panthers. Those five clubs all own losing records, while Dave Canales’s team is at least at the .500 mark. That might not last long if Carolina’s offense doesn’t get untracked sooner than later.

