Fantasy Football Start or Sit Week 4: Jalen Coker, Chuba Hubbard

When the Carolina Panthers and Detroit Lions do battle on Sunday night, the former is hoping to have both wide receiver Jalen Coker and running back Chuba Hubbard on the field.

We say "hoping" because Coker is not certain to play. He suffered a quadriceps injury in Week 3 that forced him to leave the contest early and he is listed as questionable for Week 4.

We may have gotten some confirmation on Saturday that Coker won't play. The Panthers elevated Ja'seem Reed from the practice squad, which head coach Dave Canales said would be the move if Coker isn't expected to suit up on Sunday night, according to Joe Person of The Athletic.

That said, Coker still has a shot to play given the fact that the team has not yet officially ruled him out, so don't be totally shocked if he ends up active against the Detroit Lions.

Here's what we suggest you do with both Hubbard and Coker for Sunday.

Jalen Coker start or sit advice

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker (18) scores a touchdown in the second half against the Chicago Bears at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

UPDATE: After this article was published, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Coker is "unlikely to play" in Week 4.

You can now comfortably sit him this week.

END OF UPDATE

Coker was not very productive last week after he reeled in two catches for 18 yards. However, Coker still ranks as WR9 overall, according to Fantasy Pros, on the strength of his monster performance in Week 1.

Coker has come back down to Earth since then and has 10 grabs for 84 yards and no scores in his last two games. His Week 3 production was impacted because of his early exit due to a quadriceps injury.

Coker draws a very favorable matchup against a Lions defense ceding the sixth-most fantasy points per game to wideouts, according to CBS Sports.

But you're rolling the dice with Coker, as he may not be 100% and the risk of re-injury and another early exit would be high. Even if he finishes out the game, he may not be himself because of the injury.

Then, there's the risk of waiting for him, only to be let down if he is ruled inactive. And, because it's a Sunday night game he's playing in, you'll have far fewers options to replace him with.

Based on his production the last two weeks and the inactive and injury risk, we're sitting Coker in Week 4.

Verdict: Sit

Chuba Hubbard start or sit advice

Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward (21) tackles Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) during the second quarter at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As we saw last week, there is no longer any threat to Hubbard's workload, as Jonathon Brooks is on injured reserve and AJ Dillon handled just five touches to Hubbard's 23 in Week 3.

The Lions amount to a middle-of-the-road matchup against backs, with Detroit tied for the 13th-fewest fantasy points per game allowed to the position.

That is not anywhere near enough for us to sit Hubbard, who ranks as RB9 overall, making him a borderline RB1 play. With a fairly good matchup and a monster workload, Hubbard is an easy decision.

Verdict: Start