Panthers TE Ja'Tavion Sanders: Breakout for No. 21 Player Can Transform Carolina

The Carolina Panthers don't have a star tight end. They don't even have one that would start on the majority of the other teams in the league. It's a dire situation, but that doesn't mean that Ja'Tavion Sanders isn't important. We ranked him the 21st-most important player this year.

In the ranking, we listed both Tommy Tremble and Sanders at 21 because, as of now, Tremble is the starter. However, we expect that to change by the time Week 1 rolls around. Tremble is what he is at this point, and Sanders still has some upside.

If that upside can be realized, as Sanders is a highly athletic tight end, then the Panthers' offense can take on a new wrinkle and be even more dynamic than it has been in years.

Ja'Tavion Sanders could be the tight end the Panthers have long needed

Carolina Panthers tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders (0) looks on before the game | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

It has been well-documented that the Panthers need a tight end. Even as OTAs rage on, that's the biggest hole. It's just not likely that any external help is coming. Jonnu Smith isn't walking through that door. Neither is Cole Kmet nor Terrance Ferguson.

That leaves it up to one of Ja'Tavion Sanders, Tommy Tremble, and Mitchell Evans to break out. Tremble's the veteran of the group, and he has barely eclipsed 1,000 career yards in five seasons.

Evans is more of a blocking tight end, although he was a pretty solid receiver with limited action last year. That leaves Sanders as the lone potential breakout from the group. It's what Carolina hoped would happen when they selected the athletic prospect in 2024.

Sanders has the athleticism to be a Kyle Pitts-esque target (though not as athletic nor as prolific) in Carolina's offense. He just hasn't realized it, and he hasn't shored up some of his most pressing issues, like drops.

But if there's a tight end on the roster who can do it, then it's probably Sanders. And while Dave Canales' offenses have never utilized the position, it's also true that Canales hasn't ever really had a good one, especially not in Carolina.

It's been seven years since Greg Olsen passed 500 receiving yards, and he's the last Panthers tight end to do so. So just because Canales hasn't used tight ends much doesn't mean he wouldn't if the Panthers had one worth using.

Carolina Panthers tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders (0) warms up before a game | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

If Sanders can break out, then the passing offense becomes much more dynamic. Opposing defenses would have to pay attention to him, which would open things up for his teammates as well. The Panthers like to run the ball, but they've got to have a viable passing attack, too.

Getting Sanders to be a functional NFL player would go a long way towards that, and that's why he's a fairly important player this year.